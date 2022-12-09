In a bid to intensify their protest demanding their reinstatement, around 10,323 teachers in Tripura, formed a one-kilometer-long human chain in Agartala, on December 9.

The human chain commenced from the statue of Mahatama Gandhi in the Circuit House area and continued up to the North Gate area.

The teachers participating in the protest came together under the banner of named Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The teachers also Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet to take an immediate step toward resolving their issue and reminded the state government of its pre-2018 Assembly election promise to deal with their matter on humanitarian grounds and give their jobs back.

The sacked teachers also alleged that following the recent meeting between the state government and the legal experts on this issue no further discussion or development in the matter was carried out.

The teachers set forth three demands -- either they y should be served individual notices stating why they are being terminated, or a termination letter be provided to every individual or they should be allowed to attend school.

These teachers further claimed that they have not got their salaries for 38 months and as many as 149 teachers have lost their lives following the trauma of losing jobs, of which several of them committed suicide.

It is worth mentioning that these teachers lost their jobs following an order from the Tripura High Court after the court found the recruitment process faulty.

Also read: Tripura: Three-day long BSF and BGB IG meeting concludes with signing of Joint Record of Discussion