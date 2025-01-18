The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala has been elevated to a higher grade by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), recognizing its significant growth in passenger movement and infrastructure development. An official circular confirmed that the airport has been upgraded from Grade III to Grade II, along with airports in Bhopal, Madurai, Surat, Udaipur, and Vijayawada.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s support in the state’s development. "It is a matter of great pride that MBB Airport, Agartala, has been upgraded from Grade III to Grade II. My gratitude to PM Narendra Modi ji for his continuous support for the all-round development of Tripura," Saha stated.

The MBB Airport, the second busiest in the Northeast after Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, currently manages 14 flights and approximately 4,000 passengers daily.

With this elevation, the airport will gain enhanced facilities similar to those at Guwahati airport, providing greater financial autonomy to the airport director for undertaking development projects. Officials believe this upgrade will further strengthen the airport’s role as a regional transportation hub.



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