In the wake of the devastating floods that have wrought havoc across Tripura, a beacon of hope shines through a heartwarming initiative led by local artists in the state.

The IMA Foundation’s Bridge 2 Worlds has organized an inspiring exhibition of paintings in the street of Agartala to support the flood-affected victims, with all proceeds destined for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Rupa Shill, one of the organizers of this noble effort, shared the story to India Today NE behind the initiative.

She said on April 15, a vibrant art workshop took place at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, bringing together around 60 talented artists who poured their creativity into pieces aimed at providing aid.



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“The event was more than just an artistic gathering; it was a demonstration of the community’s resilience and compassion in the face of adversity. The workshop’s creations are now available for purchase, with the aim of providing relief to those in need. The exhibition runs from September 17 to September 21, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to acquire beautiful works while supporting a vital cause. As of now, 10 paintings have been sold, with many more awaiting appreciation from prospective buyers”, Rupa explained

She said that each piece of art is priced reasonably to ensure accessibility, reflecting the artists’ commitment to making a difference.

Rupa emphasized that the pricing varies based on the quality of the paintings, but every piece remains affordable, allowing a broad audience to contribute to the relief efforts.

“The proceeds from these sales will go directly towards supporting flood relief efforts, offering a chance for art lovers to contribute to a meaningful cause while acquiring unique pieces,” Rupa said. The initiative underscores the power of art to not only inspire but also to act as a vehicle for social change and support.