Tripura, Assam lead smaller states in state energy efficiency index 2024

Tripura and Assam have emerged as leaders among smaller and medium energy-consuming states in the newly released State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024, an initiative of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

The index, unveiled by Akash Tripathi, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power and Director General, BEE, evaluates the energy efficiency performance of 36 states and Union Territories for FY 2023-24.

Tripura, with a total final energy consumption of less than 1 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MToE), and Assam, with 1–5 MToE consumption, were recognised as top performers in their categories. Officials said the recognition reflects robust implementation of energy efficiency measures on the ground.

The SEEI 2024 assesses states across seven critical sectors—Buildings, Industry, Municipal Services, Transport, Agriculture, Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), and Cross-Sector initiatives—using 66 indicators.



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“India’s energy transition is not just a response to climate imperatives – it is a strategic opportunity to foster innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth. Energy efficiency is a foundational pillar, offering impactful, low-cost solutions across sectors. The State Energy Efficiency Index 2024 brings a sharper focus on ground-level implementation, sectoral outcomes, and measurable progress,” Tripathi said at the launch.

The sixth edition of the index highlights significant advancements across sectors, with Tripura and Assam performing strongly through initiatives such as energy audits, retrofits, technology demonstrations, and capacity-building programmes. Both states have adopted the Energy Conservation Building Code in the Buildings sector, introduced MSME-focused energy efficiency policies in Industry, framed climate action plans for municipalities, implemented electric mobility policies in Transport, and promoted solar-powered agricultural pumps in the Agriculture sector.

The report also noted the growing adoption of demand-side management strategies nationwide. All 36 states and Union Territories have now prepared State Energy Efficiency Action Plans, while 31 have constituted State-Level Steering Committees on Energy Transition chaired by their Chief Secretaries.