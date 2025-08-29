Tripura to explore Titas River water for Agartala: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on August 29 announced plans to explore the use of water from Bangladesh’s Titas River to supply clean, iron-free drinking water to all 51 wards of the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the Vivekananda Township Project at Kaman Chowmuhani, where Dr. Saha underlined his government’s focus on sustainable urban development and modern infrastructure.

“We are dedicated to development, and our initiatives speak for themselves. From January to August alone, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 800 crore. This is the vision of a BJP-led government—progress and transparency,” he said.

The Chief Minister credited the Tripura Urban Development Authority (TUDA) for playing a crucial role in constructing modern flats for economically weaker and middle-class families. He said that 216 flats worth Rs 96 crore are under construction near Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel and will be completed by March next year. High-rise buildings, he added, are being permitted under strict regulatory norms.



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On financial hurdles, Dr. Saha said he had urged the Centre to lift the cap on loan amounts for externally aided projects, pointing out that such restrictions are not imposed on other states.

Speaking about urban planning, the Chief Minister said GIS-based master plans are being prepared for 20 urban areas, with Agartala’s plan already 70 per cent complete. Under the Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalpa, supported by the Asian Development Bank, development works worth around Rs 530 crore have already been initiated in the first phase.

Highlighting the Titas River proposal, Dr. Saha explained that the waters of Haora, Kalapania, and Katakhal canals mix with the Titas River. “I have proposed supplying water from the Titas River to all 51 wards of Agartala to provide iron-free drinking water. The proposals are ready, and once approved, we will take them to the Centre for necessary support. We are committed to ensuring a sustainable solution for the city’s water needs,” he said.