Declaring the hot and humid weather conditions in Tripura as State Specific Disasters, the Tripura government’s revenue department has issued an advisory directing the District Administrations to activate the Emergency Operation Centres, keep alerting the Quick Response Teams and resources, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all areas and taking support from other key agencies as and when required for safety and security of the citizens of the State.

In an order, the revenue department has said that state is reeling over hot and humid weather conditions since last week. As per the IMD report similar condition may continue for more days.

“There are cautions from the medical fraternity asking people to avoid exposure to blazing sun and heat which might even in worst case result in sun strokes. Similarly, IMD is updating the weather reports and issuing daily bulletins with advisories for key stakeholders and general public for handling hot and humid weathers. Government of Tripura has already declared the Heat Wave, Sun Stroke and Sun Burn as the State Specific Disasters in Tripura”, the order reads.

It further said that for management of the ensuing hot and humid weather, all District Disaster Management Authorities have been advised to conduct extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions to general public, provide safe drinking water and shades at public and strategic places, extending medical supports and other necessary provisions for the vulnerable communities in the districts.

“The District Administrations also been advised to activate the Emergency Operation Centres, keep alerting the Quick Response Teams and resources, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all areas and taking support from other key agencies as and when required for safety and security of the citizens of the State”, it reads.

The advisory has also asked people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 10.00 AM and 3 PM and advised to drink more water than usual.

“Wear lightweight, light-coloured, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat while going out in the sun. Avoid taking alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body. Avoid taking high-protein food and do not eat stale food. Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink”, it said.

They has also advised farmers to continue irrigation activities in summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

“Farmers are also advised to provide proper shelter and ventilation to animals especially during afternoon hours”, it added.

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