In a scathing remark against Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 23 said that the Congress leader is a 'Suitcase MP' who makes his presence felt only during elections, as he arrives once in a while to Nagaon with suitcase and then leaves with his suitcase.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was speaking at an election rally in Nagaon's Juria, campaigning for party candidate Suresh Borah.

He targeted Bordoloi stating that the Congress leader looks more like an 'Englishmen' for which people of Assam have to learn 'proper spoken English' in order to speak to the Congress leader.

CM Sarma further added that Bordoloi even tries to avoid shaking hands with the poor people. "Pradyut Bordoloi looks more like a Sahabi. He washes hands with soap after shaking hands with the poor", said CM Sarma.

During an election rally in Nagaon, Assam, today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made remarks concerning the upcoming elections and the performance of the ruling party. Sarma stated, "Rakibul Hussain went to Dhubri. Now we don't care if Rakibul Hussain or Sukur Ali wins, but our one concern is our Suresh should win." This indicates the primary focus of the ruling party on ensuring victory for their candidate, regardless of the outcome of other contenders.

Sarma highlighted the BJP's stance on corruption, emphasizing their efforts to combat it by apprehending corrupt officials. He pointed out the contrast between the current administration and the previous Congress regime, alleging that during Congress's tenure, individuals, even from financially weaker sections, had to pay bribes for government job applications. He specifically mentioned instances where people allegedly had to bribe to secure positions such as Anganwadi workers, suggesting a culture of corruption during Congress's governance.

Moreover, Sarma asserted that under the present BJP government there has been a shift away from such practices. He claimed that during his tenure, instances of bribery for job applications have significantly reduced. Sarma also highlighted government schemes like Orunodoi, which were purportedly absent during Congress's rule, as evidence of the BJP's commitment to welfare initiatives.

Additionally, Sarma made a significant announcement, stating that under the current government, no payments would be required for Panchayat geo-tagging, implying a departure from previous practices where such payments may have been customary.

Also read: Meghalaya BJP's women body demands High Court's suo moto action on minor's rape issue