Delegates from 14 countries arrived in Tripura's Agartala to attend the two-day G20 summit in the city starting from April 3 on the theme of 'Clean Energy for a Greener Future'.

As per reports, the delegates and around 90 high officials reached Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) international airport at 2 pm on April 2.

Besides attending the G20 meeting, these delegates are likely to visit the historical Albert Ekka Park and then visit the light and sound show at Kumari Tilla near Agartala's GB Pant Hospital.

The delegates also meet Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and the summit will take place at Hapania International Fair Ground in Agartala on April 3.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time an international meeting of such stature will be held in Tripura.

In the wake of this, Saha also spoke on the preparedness and the glory of hosting a prestigious G20 meet.

''I participated in a review meeting with all the concerned ministries and office heads to take stock of their preparedness towards the programme today and was informed that all are ready to host and are eagerly waiting for the summit to happen,'' the Tripura Chief Minister said.

He further said that the state is well prepared to host the delegates from European and other countries of the world in the upcoming G20 summit which has been scheduled to be held on the 3rd and 4th of April.

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