The Union Government will be formally announcing the name of retired IPS officer AK Mishra as the interlocutor for talks with TIPRA Motha over Greater Tipraland demand, claimed sources.

Sources further stated that the Centre will be formally announcing AK Mishra’s name as the interlocutor for talks with Tripura’s regional party TIPRA Motha next week.

Earlier, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma on March 23 said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be announcing the name of the interlocutor on March 27 who will study and examine TIPRA Motha’s demand for a ‘constitutional solution’ to the issues and problems of Tripura’s 14 lakh tribals.

Speaking exclusively to India TodayNE, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said that Union Minister Amit Shah called him and confirmed that an interlocutor will be appointed on March 27 who will be taking over the issue of Tipraland demand and look for a ‘constitutional solution’ for the same.

"Amit Shah categorically assured me that by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of tripura . I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me", said Pradyot Manikya while speaking to India TodayNE exclusively.

Also read : Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appoint interlocutor over Tipraland demand on March 27, says TIPRA chief Pradyot Manikya