The Tripura government has directed all District Magistrate (DM) or Collectors to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall prediction in the state.

"I am directed to refer to the reports of IMD (enclosed) and to state that there will be heavy rainfall at isolated places likely on 13 May and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Isolated places on 14 May due to deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The squally wind speed reaching 45-55kmph gusting to 65kmph is very likely to prevail on 14 May," An order copy undersigned by AK Bhattacharya, Special Secretary said.

The order further said that the IMD Agartala Centre is observing the situation and may issue special bulletins for the purpose in accordance with the cloud movements.

The state government is also monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with IMD for further developments of the depression. However, looking at the current situation, may follow the impact-based advisories of IMD and take up the following measures:

The special secretary has directed the DMs to assess the situation regularly, alert NDRF/SDRF/TSR/Fire & ES /Trained Volunteers and QRTS, and identify the locations where to respond. If needed standby them and press them to action immediately.

Keep ready the equipment like boats, life jackets, and other flood rescue items. Monitoring of river flows, embankments, and catchment areas and taking immediate preventive and preparedness measures", the order reads.

He also said that evacuate people from low-lying areas to safe shelters and start providing relief if needed.

"Start operating pumps in inundated areas to extract flood water. 6. Make immediate damage assessment and report to SEOC along with information on action taken. Response teams/ line depts to take immediate action for removing debris and restoring essential services", the order added.

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