Appealing cooperation from the people, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on May 10 said the BJP-led Tripura government is working for overall development including the development of the healthcare which is a priority sector of the present state government.

Saha along with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on May 10 flagged off two Advanced Life Support Ambulances which were handed over to Gomati district hospital by OTPC.

“I want to appeal to the people of our state to cooperate with the government. Our government is a pro-people government. Our main aim is to how we can help people and how they can be benefitted. Our government is working to provide all kinds of benefits to people and keeping a close eye on their problems. All the ministers, MLAs are working hard. We are working to achieve the top performance. Our main priority is to solve the basic problems of common people,” Shah said while addressing the event.

Urging doctors to maintain a cordial relationship with the patients, Chief Minister Dr. Saha said, “Healthcare is a priority sector of the present state government. We are working to develop various facilities so that the patients feel comfortable in the hospitals. We have also inaugurated a trauma center in Gomati District Hospital which means that extreme cases of accidents can be treated there. We have to work to create a feel-good environment for the patients. And have to behave politely with people. I also worked in Gomati and I am aware of the problems. We have to understand the mental state of the pulse of the patients. These two ambulances will be benefitted for the people of the Gomati district”.

The Chief Minister also requested the MD of OTPC and said that they should not confine their helping hand in the Gomati district only but also should work for the entire state.

“It’s a matter of pride that the OTPC is the biggest company to produce electricity in India. They are not producing power for Tripura but also for the entire northeast regional states as well. In the entire country, the largest power production plant is situated in Tripura and the work is done by OTPC. Everyone should do publicity of such work. So that people would know more about Tripura”, he added.

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