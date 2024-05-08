In a concerning development, panic gripped Tinsukia's Jagun after two wild elephants from the nearby forest.

Residents found themselves in a state of alarm as the massive creatures freely navigate the tea gardens, prompting apprehension and anxiety among the local populace.

Efforts by the forest department to contain the situation and guide the elephants back to their natural habitat have proven unsuccessful thus far, despite repeated attempts. The relentless pursuit by forest officers has failed to deter the elephants from their meandering exploration, leaving villagers on edge as they navigate the presence of these unpredictable giants in their midst.

"I have been observing since 6 AM today. Two elephants are roaming freely in our area. Forest officers are also trying to chase them away," shared one concerned local, encapsulating the prevailing sentiment of unease among residents.

The presence of the wild elephants has not only sparked panic but also raised concerns about potential safety hazards and damage to property. With the elephants exhibiting unrestricted movement within the village confines, residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant to avoid any potential confrontations.

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