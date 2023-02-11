Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 came down heavily on the Left government in Tripura and urged people to isolate them in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Claiming that earlier only a cadre of the Left government was getting benefits from the schemes which were meant for people, Modi asked people to choose a leader who can help them, in getting the benefits of schemes.

''You all have thrown Left government from Tripura and this time too you all keep Left government away from Tripura by voting for BJP and its allies,'' Modi said while addressing Vijay Sankalp's rally at Ambassa in Tripura.

Slamming the Left government further, Modi said that during their era there was only violence in the state as people were harassed.



''During the era of violence in Tripura, people were harassed. However, now Tripura is not being considered as the violence-hit state,'' he added.

Commenting on the development in the state, Modi said that the double-engine government brought development in five years and as a result development is seen everywhere in the state.

He also said that Tripura has decided not to stop the double engine of development and the 'Chanda culture' has vanished as it is now a thing of the past.

''Along with other states, Tripura also getting connected with the rest of the countries and in recent years, the state has witnessed stronger connectivity,'' he added.

Appreciating his BJP-led Tripura government, Modi said that people will respond to those who are conspiring against the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Later speaking on Tribal welfare, he reminded that government has increased its budget for them.

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