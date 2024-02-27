In a shocking incident of moral policing, a young man was brutally assaulted in his own house in Satsangam village, under Kadamtala police station, in North Tripura district.

The victim, identified as Anup Das, was tied to a pole and beaten mercilessly, resulting in severe injuries and loss of blood.

Following the incident, police arrived at the scene, rescued Das and admitted him to a hospital where his condition is reported to be critical. Four individuals, namely Kosh Akura, Lob Akura, Panna Akura, and Samarjit Akura, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Incidents of moral policing have sparked outrage across the region. The Superintendent of Police commented on the matter. Based on information obtained, it is understood that the victim, Anup Das, was involved in a romantic relationship with a girl from that family.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

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