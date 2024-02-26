Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha criticized the then Left Front government, accusing them of failing to contribute to the development of the state and emphasized that the current government is dedicated to delivering various services to the people in a time-bound manner.



Dr. Saha said this during the inauguration of an Electric Crematorium, a Tertiary Waste Treatment Plant, and the laying of the foundation stone for the District Administration Residential Complex in Khowai District.



"We have people of different religions with faith in them. Using electricity for cremation can also be beneficial for the environment. We often dispose of different items on roads or elsewhere, which is why PM Modi launched the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Self-Help Groups (SHG) collect this garbage and bring it to the Tertiary Waste Treatment Plant, which is essential. Around Rs 1.5 crore has been spent on the Tertiary Waste Treatment Plant.

Similar centres are being set up in different places, where we can segregate and recycle garbage. Those involved in this work must take care of their health, use proper masks, and gloves, and consult with doctors," said Dr. Saha.



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He further criticized the former Left Front government for neglecting development work in the state during their 35 years in power.



"We want the people of our state to live peacefully and happily. We have witnessed CPIM’s 35 years of rule. What have they achieved? Their primary focus was to keep people impoverished; they did nothing for development. Since the BJP came into power, we have undertaken various development projects, including National Highways, the Internet, and railways. The communication system has improved. This double-engine government always works for the people, and PM Modi has a soft corner for Tripura," said the Chief Minister.



He emphasized how the present government is working in line with the directions of PM Modi.



"We believe in transparency. We have seen instances of corruption in both Tripura and the Central government. The Prime Minister means development; he never thinks without development. The scenario of our country has changed since 2014," he added.



During the program, the Chief Whip of Tripura Legislative Assembly Kalyani Roy, District Magistrate Chandni Chandran, and Khowai District Superintendent of Police Ramesh Yadav were present.