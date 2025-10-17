Truck used in Kakopathar army camp attack seized near Assam-Arunachal border

In a major development following the deadly attack on an Indian Army camp in Kakopathar, police have seized the truck suspected to have been used by the assailants.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 25 EC 2359, was recovered from Tengapani Ghat along the banks of the Noa-Dihing River near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to police sources, the attackers reportedly arrived in the truck from the Doomdooma side before launching the strike on the Army camp.

The militants fired three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) at the camp and continued heavy gunfire for nearly 30 minutes, creating panic in the area late last night.



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After the assault, the attackers are believed to have fled towards Arunachal Pradesh, using the same route along the riverbank. Security forces have since launched a massive joint operation in the border areas to trace the perpetrators.

At least three Indian Army personnel sustained injuries in the attack, though their condition is reported to be stable. Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was carried out by militants belonging to the banned insurgent outfit ULFA (Independent).

Police and Army units are maintaining high alert across upper Assam as search operations continue to locate the group behind the coordinated and well-planned assault.