Two arrested in Guwahati for fake GST invoice racket, evasion of Rs 8.59 crore uncovered

Two individuals have been arrested by the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Guwahati Commissionerate for their alleged involvement in a large-scale fake invoice racket, an official statement said on November 14.

The statement said the anti-evasion unit of CGST Guwahati Commissionerate had received intelligence about a group supplying fake invoices to various recipients without any actual supply of goods or services. The racket reportedly involved over 50 suspicious GST registrations, which were allegedly used to pass on fraudulent GST credit.

Acting on specific information, authorities traced the location of two key members of the group. A search operation was conducted on Thursday, during which the accused allegedly confessed to securing GST registrations of non-existent firms and generating fake invoices for monetary gains.



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The duo was arrested on Friday and presented before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Initial investigations related to two firms have revealed GST evasion amounting to Rs 8.59 crore. Officials said further evasion involving several more crores is expected to be uncovered as the probe continues.