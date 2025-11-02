Two arrested with pistol and fake currency worth Rs 48,000 in Assam’s Sribhumi

In a late-night operation, Assam Police arrested two individuals from the Ratabari area of Sribhumi district on Saturday and recovered a country-made pistol, live ammunition, and counterfeit currency worth ₹48,000 from their possession.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted following a tip-off regarding suspicious activity in the Jalalabad market area. During the raid, officers detained two men and, upon searching their motorcycle, recovered a 9mm pistol, one live round, and fake currency notes concealed under the seat.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abidur Rahman (28) and Anowar Hussain (29), both residents of Taltala village under Nilambazar police station.



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Preliminary investigations indicate that the duo may be part of a counterfeit currency and illegal arms supply network operating across border areas. Police are currently probing whether the accused had arrived in Jalalabad to circulate the fake notes or collect them from another source.

A police officer said interrogation of the suspects is underway to trace the broader network and identify other individuals involved in the racket.