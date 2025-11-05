Two Assam Police officers suspended for extorting illegal taxes in Cachar

Two Assam Police officers posted at Jaipur Police Station in Cachar district have been suspended after being caught extorting money from vehicles passing through the area.

The officers, identified as Debu Ghosh and Jalil Uddin, allegedly demanded between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 from transporters, threatening to block their passage if payments were not made.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media showing the duo collecting money from vehicles. Acting on the footage, senior police officials launched an inquiry and caught the officers red-handed while extorting money from a vehicle transporting areca nuts.



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A local driver had secretly recorded the act before uploading it online, sparking public outrage. Following the revelation, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar suspended both officers with immediate effect pending departmental inquiry.

The SP’s office has also issued an official suspension order and shared details with media organizations, reaffirming that disciplinary action will follow based on the findings of the investigation.