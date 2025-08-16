Two drug peddlers held in Dhubri; Yaba tablets seized

The Dhubri police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of illicit Yaba tablets, along with other incriminating evidence. The arrests were made based on a tip-off received by locals.

The two individuals have been identified as Sirajul Hoque, 20, son of the late Alom Hoque, from Chagolia Pt-II, Golakganj, Dhubri (Assam), and Harish Barman, 23, son of Siben Barman, from Balakuti, Boxirhat, Coochbehar (West Bengal). Both were arrested at Chagolia Pt-II by Golakganj police.

During the operation, police recovered and seized 79 Yaba tablets from their possession. In addition to the narcotics, two mobile handsets and cash amounting to Rs 560 were also confiscated. The apprehension is a result of a proactive effort by the Dhubri Police to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.



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An investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and any further links the suspects may have to a larger drug network. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The arrests highlight the ongoing cross-border issue of drug trafficking, with one of the accused hailing from neighbouring West Bengal.