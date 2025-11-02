Two killed, two critically injured in horrific road accident in Dibrugarh

Two youths were killed on the spot, and two others sustained critical injuries in a tragic road accident that occurred late Saturday night at Sarojini area under Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district.

According to reports, a Scooty (AS06Y9958) and a Pulsar bike (AS06AM6238) collided head-on at high speed, resulting in a devastating crash that left both vehicles mangled beyond recognition.

The deceased have been identified as Papu Tanti of Sarojini Barline and Dhan Sonar of 2 No. Sapkaite, both of whom died instantly at the scene. The injured, John Nayak and Rohit Nayak, were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, where their condition is reported to be critical.



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Eyewitnesses said the collision occurred when both vehicles, travelling at high speed, came face-to-face on a narrow stretch of the road. Local residents immediately informed the police, who reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock, prompting renewed concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the area.