Two missing minor girls rescued from Jorabat, accused apprehended

In a swift and coordinated operation, Basistha Police on Saturday rescued two missing minor girls from the Jorabat area and apprehended the accused involved in their disappearance.

The operation was launched after the Officer-in-Charge of Namti Police Station in Sivasagar district informed Basistha Police about the missing girls earlier in the day. Acting promptly, authorities traced the location of the girls and initiated a search and rescue operation in Jorabat.

The victims were successfully recovered from the possession of Rahul Das (24), son of Late Babul Das, a resident of Amguri Bhuyanhat Gaon under Teok Police Station in Jorhat district.

The accused, Rahul Das, was apprehended on the spot and taken into custody for further investigation.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of deeper involvement and are continuing their inquiry. The swift rescue has drawn praise for the coordinated efforts between police units across districts.



Also Read: Assam Youth Congress Facebook page operated from Saudi Arabia: Himanta Biswa Sarma