Two MLAs suspended for entire Assam Assembly session over ‘misconduct’ toward deputy speaker

Two opposition MLAs were suspended from the Assam Assembly on November 25 for the remainder of the ongoing winter session following the adoption of a Privilege Committee report that found them guilty of misconduct toward Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary moved the resolution based on the committee’s findings, recommending the suspension of Congress MLA Nurul Huda and Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who earlier faced suspension from the Congress party.

Patowary informed the House that the Privilege Committee concluded Huda had “attacked” the Deputy Speaker during an incident in the Assembly corridor in March, while Sherman Ali Ahmed had allegedly used unparliamentary language against Momin during proceedings.

“Accordingly, it recommended suspension of the two members for the remaining period of the winter session,” the minister stated. The five-day winter session, which began on Tuesday, is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.



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The resolution was passed by the House despite opposition from the Congress benches. Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar argued that the committee’s conclusion lacked evidence. He said that although multiple CCTV cameras were present in the corridor where the alleged attack took place, the opposition had not been shown any footage supporting the charge. “We do not accept this report. Huda did nothing wrong, and he was only protesting with other MLAs in the corridor,” Sikdar said.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary maintained that the Privilege Committee had already completed and submitted its report, and therefore, its findings should not be questioned. The ruling alliance has maintained since March that Huda physically confronted Momin during a protest by opposition members inside the Assembly building—an allegation both Huda and the Congress have consistently denied.

In the same month, Sherman Ali Ahmed had used an insulting term during a discussion, which was later expunged from the House records.

The suspension marks a continuation of the tense relationship between the treasury and opposition benches in this year’s legislative sessions, reflecting persistent friction within the Assembly over conduct and decorum.