In a major drug bust, the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered and seized 34 packets of suspected cannabis (ganja) weighing a total of 35.1 kg from two passengers at Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday night.

The seizure took place at around 9:40 PM on March 4, 2025, when GRP personnel conducted a routine check on Train No. 15909 DN Avadh Assam Express, which was travelling from Dimapur to New Delhi. The drugs were found concealed inside three trolley bags in Coach No. H1 of the train.

The two individuals apprehended in connection with the smuggling attempt have been identified as:

Kheboto V Muru (24 years), Son of Viyito Muru, Resident of Ghokhuvi Village, PS- Satoi Outpost, Zunheboto District, Nagaland and N. Hotolu Achumi (47 years), Son of Nihekhu Achumi, Resident of Thahekhu Village, PS- Signil, Dimapur District, Nagaland.



Also Read: Assam Rifles seize drugs worth over Rs 15 crore in Manipur's Thingkangphai village, one arrested

The GRP has initiated legal proceedings against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the seized consignment.

The arrest marks yet another successful crackdown on drug trafficking through railway routes, with authorities on high alert to curb the illegal transportation of narcotics.