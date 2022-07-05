All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo Badruddin Ajmal has stirred up controversy in the lead up to India’s presidential election on July 18 as he has hinted that he could be open to voting for the National Democratic

The AIUDF, which is a part of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), had come together with the Congress in a pre-poll alliance ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. However, after losing the election, the Congress party snapped ties with AIUDF.

This time, Ajmal has hinted that his party might vote for NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu over a beef with current Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora.

“Sonia Gandhi had invited me to two meetings over the UPA’s presidential meeting. I could not attend, but sent Dhing MLA Aminul Islam in my stead. Bhupen Bora has lost it, and he has been attacking AIUDF MLAs. Bora seems to be working for the BJP as attacking AIUDF leaders might lead them to vote for the NDA candidate in anger,” Ajmal told scribes after offering puja at a Lord Shiva temple in the the Sonai Constituency yesterday.

In Assam, the AIUDF is the second prominent opposition party which has 15 MLAs and one Lok Sabha MP.

According to Ajmal, although Sonia Gandhi is giving importance to Ajmal and his ilk, Bhupen Bora’s negative attitude towards his party might cause its leaders to cast their votes in favour of the NDA.

Ajmal, however, added that political alliances can change in a matter of days and urged the Congress to make good use of the available time.

In recent times, the AIUDF leader, who was outspoken against the BJP in the past, has been seen preaching secularism. He raised some eyebrows after urging Muslims to refrain from sacrificing cows during Eid-al-Adha.

It needs mention here that Yashwant Sinha, who is the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, is likely to visit Assam from July 9-11.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah said on Monday that the Congress has already decided to vote for Yashwant Sinha and party workers will accompany him during his visit to the state.

The Congress has three MPs and 24 MLAs, who have all decided to vote for Sinha.

India will elect a new President on July 18. The presidential college, comprising the elected Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members and all Assembly members, will vote according to the whips issued by their parties. In the past, the presidential election has witnessed cross-voting or a vote ‘according to the conscience.’