A convoy of three Assam Rifles vehicles were ambushed near Namdhang today, while en-route from Changlang to Margherita, between 8 and 8:30 am on April 16. Despite the surprise attack, the troops retaliated effectively, averting further damage. However, Hawaldar Om Prakash, one of the jawans, was received bullet injuries during the encounter.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed in a press statement by Rumel Axom, a self-proclaimed captain of ULFA-I. Rumel Axom alleged that several 13th Assam Rifles vehicles were damaged, and multiple soldiers were seriously injured. He further claimed that media access to the area was restricted by security forces, ostensibly to hide the true extent of the damage. This claim, however, is reportedly contradicted by the sight of wounded soldiers being airlifted for medical attention, according to ULFA-I's account.

The defence establishment has not officially responded to ULFA-I's claims yet. However, defence apparatus insiders have denied the accusations of media censorship. They underscored the importance of guaranteeing the safety and security of the affected personnel and addressing the current operational necessities.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles while responding to the incident stated, "A vehicle mounted patrol of three vehicles of Assam Rifles moving from Changlang towards Margherita was ambushed by unknown personnel near Namdhang at around 08 :30 am on 16 April 24. The troops retaliated and thwarted the ambush. In the process one person sustained Gun Shot Wounds. The individual has been evacuated to Military Hospital Jorhat and his condition is stable. Further details will follow".

The ambush near Namdhang has brought to light the unstable security circumstances in the region, especially along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The incident, with contrasting accounts from defense sources and insurgent groups, underscores the difficulties encountered by security forces in tackling militancy, while ensuring transparency and information dissemination.

Also read: Mizoram vigilance department appoints former Chief Secretary to probe alleged exam irregularities