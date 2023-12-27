A 14-member team of United Liberation Front of Asom's pro-talk faction has left for Delhi to participate in the momentous peace Accord signing ceremony that will be held on December 29.

The 14-member team comprises of Raju Barua, Sash Chowdhury, Arvind Rajkhowa, Pranati Deka, Mrinal Hazarika among others.

On December 29, 2023, a historic event is set to unfold in New Delhi as the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) prepares to sign a peace accord with the Government of India. This momentous occasion marks a significant step towards resolving long-standing conflicts and fostering peace in the region. A delegation comprising 14 members from ULFA's pro-talk faction has embarked on their journey to the nation's capital to finalize this landmark agreement.

The peace deal, which has been in the making for over a decade since talks began in 2011, is expected to address a comprehensive 12-point charter of demands put forth by the ULFA. These demands include constitutional and political reforms aimed at protecting the identity and resources of Assam's indigenous people, including their land rights. The proposed agreement also encompasses economic arrangements, measures to tackle illegal migration, and provisions for the cultural preservation of the indigenous culture of Assam.

The signing ceremony will be graced by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reflecting the commitment of both the central and state governments to secure lasting peace in Assam. The peace accord is anticipated to include an economic package for Assam, along with significant steps to ensure protections for indigenous communities.

This peace accord is seen as a pivotal breakthrough in negotiations and is termed the 'mother of all peace deals.' It is poised to focus primarily on development policies that will benefit the region and its people. The ULFA's pro-talk faction, led by key figures such as Anup Chetia and Sashadhar Choudhury, has been actively engaged in discussions with senior Home Ministry officials to finalize the details of the agreement.

As the delegation makes its way to Delhi, there is a sense of optimism that this peace deal will pave the way for a new era of stability and prosperity for Assam, bringing an end to decades of insurgency and strife.

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