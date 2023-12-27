A bomb explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, leading to the Israel National Security Council issuing an advisory to Israelis in India, particularly New Delhi, to avoid crowded places and locations frequented by Western or Israeli visitors.

The Delhi Police received a call about the blast in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic area on Tuesday evening. Post-blast, a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the embassy.

The Delhi Police have sent relevant evidence for forensic examination. Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, confirmed the safety of embassy workers and diplomats, with their security teams further investigating the incident.

The council further advised Israelis in India to avoid crowded locations (such as malls and markets) frequented by Western/Jewish and Israeli elements. It also recommended maintaining presence at more public places, like restaurants, hotels, and bars, while avoiding the display of Israeli symbols.

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