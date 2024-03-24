Assam Police on March 24 shared data on the conviction rate of the state which has witnessed a steady rise in conviction to 21.65 per cent.

Sharing the data on X, Assam DGP GP Singh wrote, "Monthly State Crime review for Assam for February 2024 was held on March 22nd at @assampolice Hq in a hybrid mode where @AssamCid Range Officers, district SPs, ASP Crime participated. The conviction rate in the state has seen a steady rise to 21.65%

Assam DGP Singh while speaking to India TodayNE said, "We asked all police officers, including very senior ones to read the case files before these go to courts and strengthen the prosecution with meticulous probe," says GP Singh, DG, Assam Police. He said that by the year end the conviction rate is expected to go beyond 25 per cent and likely to cross 50 per cent by 2026. "At the moment, we are witnessing results of our hard work on legacy cases. In next couple of years, fresh cases with watertight probe and paper work will reach courts. We will see better results then," the DG said. In fact, in several interviews to India Today NE earlier, Singh had asserted that one of his top priorities was to improve the conviction rate".

The data thus shared also showed number of cases convicted from 2018 to 2023. The number of cases convicted in 2022 stood at 4642 while in 2023 it rose to 4835.

Meanwhile, the conviction rate in Assam (IOC) in 2022 was 13.11, which sees a huge jump while comparing with the 2021 data showing 5.60 percent conviction rate in Assam. .

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