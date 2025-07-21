Union agriculture minister to visit flood-hit Assam, assures relief to affected farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday assured that the Centre would provide all possible relief to farmers in Assam affected by the recent floods and drought.

He announced that he would soon visit the state to meet the affected farmers personally and assess the situation on the ground.

Chouhan made the assurance during a meeting with Assam Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Atul Bora in New Delhi, where he expressed concern over the damage caused to crops and livelihoods in several districts.

"We understand the pain and suffering of the farmers. The central government stands firmly with them and will take appropriate measures to support them," Chouhan said in an official statement. He emphasised that natural calamities will not deter the government’s commitment to farmer welfare.



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As part of the immediate response, Chouhan directed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to notify certain varieties of crops grown in Assam, indicating steps towards better adaptation and planning in the wake of climate-related challenges.

The minister also met Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena to discuss concerns over the sale of fake seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides. Chouhan assured that strict action would be taken against those involved, and efforts are underway to tighten laws to protect farmers from such fraudulent practices.

"The government will not allow farmers to be cheated. Those indulging in illegal trade of fake agri-inputs will not be spared," he said, underlining the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy towards such offences.