Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, laid down a "solid roadmap to maintain India’s growth momentum".

He also said the 2024 Union budget stands out for its "unprecedented push" towards employment generation and powering small businesses.

''My compliments to Hon’ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji and her team for presenting a budget that lays down a solid roadmap to maintain India’s growth momentum and seeks to propel our economy to the world’s third largest, as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji'', the chief minister posted on X.



Also Read: Union Budget 2024-25: Centre pledges flood relief assistance for Assam and other disaster-hit states

"We are extremely grateful for the special assistance Assam will receive under this Budget to help meet the challenges posed by floods. The excellent reforms announced for land registration will complement our ongoing efforts like Mission Basundhara 3.0," the CM added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the central government will provide substantial support for flood management projects in Assam as part of the Union Budget for 2024-25.

During the budget presentation, Sitharaman highlighted that Assam, alongside Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, will receive targeted assistance to combat the adverse effects of recent natural calamities. The government has allocated Rs 11,500 crore specifically for flood mitigation efforts in Bihar, further demonstrating its dedication to addressing flood-related crises across the nation.