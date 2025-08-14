Union Cabinet clears second northeast IIM in Guwahati, permanent campus at Palasbari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, making it the second IIM in the North East after IIM Shillong.

The premier business school’s permanent campus will be located at Palasbari in Kamrup district, with IIM Ahmedabad serving as its mentor institution during the initial years.

Sarma said the institute will significantly strengthen Assam’s position as an emerging hub for higher education and skill development, creating pathways for world-class management training in the region.

He added that the IIM will not only attract students from across India but also open doors for global academic collaborations, research, and entrepreneurship, helping boost the state’s economic and professional ecosystem.



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