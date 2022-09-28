The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on September 28 gave its nod for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of India and the Republic of Bangladesh on withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water each by both countries from common border river Kushiyara.

As per an official statement, the MoU was signed on 6th September 2022 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of the Republic of India and Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water each by India and Bangladesh from common border River Kushiyara during the dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.

This MoU will enable the Assam government to withdraw up to 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river during the dry season (November to May) for their consumptive water requirement.

A Joint Monitoring Team shall be set up by both countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during the dry season.