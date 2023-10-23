Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a two-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on October 23.

During his two-day tour to the northeastern states, Singh will meet with security troops stationed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang area.

Informing the same, Singh posted on X, “Today, 23rd October, I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2 day visit to Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. During my visit, I will interact with Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas.”

“Looking forward to celebrate Dussehra with the soldiers in Tawang,” he added.

Singh virtually inaugurated the Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang motorway in Arunachal Pradesh in September.

Rajnath Singh dedicated up to 90 infrastructure projects along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to the country.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) built all of the projects at a total cost of Rs 2941 crore across 10 Border States and union territories in India's Northern and North-Eastern regions.

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