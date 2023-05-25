Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Guwahati on May 25. He was accorded a warm welcome by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Cabinet ministers Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita were also present at the airport to welcome Amit Shah.

Amit Shah will be taking part in a number of programmes scheduled for today in the city where the state government is preparing to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to the youths selected in various state government departments. The ceremony, according to sources, will last about two hours.

In an earlier interview with the media on Wednesday, CM Sarma stated, "Amit Shah ji will attend two programs in Guwahati tomorrow." He will begin the University's temporary campus at Guwahati Medical College after laying the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

In addition, CM Sarma stated that the state government would provide Assam Police with an app through which FIRs for certain crimes, such as murder and violence against women, could be electronically filed.

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