Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Assam on April 10 to embark on his two-day visit to the Northeastern state including Arunachal Pradesh as well.

Amit Shah is scheduled to attend several programmes during his two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union Minister will be reaching here in Dibrugarh district at 12.45 pm on April 10 and fly to Arunachal Pradesh on a special chartered plane. Shah will be inaugurating a BJP office here in Dibrugarh and address a public rally on April 11.

Simultaneously, Shah will inaugurate a centrally sponsored ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition, the Home Minister will meet with senior officials from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and officially launch infrastructure developmental projects in Likabali, Chapra, Nooranad, and Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Amit Shah will arrive in Dibrugarh, Assam, and immediately depart for Arunachal Pradesh on April 10.

He will lay the foundation stone for a regional BJP office on Tuesday after completing a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read : PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Assam on April 14