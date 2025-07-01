Union Minister approves Rajdhani Express halt at Diphu, but implementation still pending

Despite official approval from the Union Railway Minister, the long-pending demand for a halt of the prestigious 12423/12424 New Delhi–Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express at Diphu Railway Station remains unfulfilled, sparking growing frustration among residents of Karbi Anglong.

Member of Parliament from Diphu, Amarsing Tisso, had formally submitted a request on July 20, 2024, to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasising the need for a daily Rajdhani halt at Diphu — a vital administrative and commercial centre in the hill district. Responding positively, the Union Minister conveyed his support through a letter dated May 28, 2025 (No.2025/CHG/13/NFR/07/Part-1), addressed to MP Tisso.

Following ministerial endorsement, the Railway Board's Joint Director (Coaching) directed the General Manager of North Frontier Railway (NFR) and other relevant authorities to make the required arrangements. However, despite the official nod from the top, no action has been taken at the operational level by NFR or its divisions.



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This bureaucratic inaction has drawn sharp criticism from public representatives and civil society organisations, who have labelled it a serious lapse in administrative accountability. Many have questioned why clear ministerial directives are not being acted upon, especially when the issue directly affects the daily lives of people in the region.

“It is shocking that even after getting approval from the Railway Minister, the authorities have done nothing. This shows a lack of seriousness and respect for the people of Diphu,” said a local activist.

Residents and leaders are now urging the Ministry of Railways to intervene decisively, ensure the immediate implementation of the sanctioned halt, and take disciplinary action against officials responsible for the delay.

As the demand for a Rajdhani halt grows louder, the spotlight is now firmly on NFR officials to translate promises into tangible action.