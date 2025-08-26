Unveiling Dhubri’s riverine past: Newly discovered ghat demands archaeological scrutiny

A remarkable historical discovery in Dhubri has shed fresh light on the region’s rich and often mythologised past. A previously unexplored ghat, or river landing, has been identified on the banks of the Brahmaputra River near the historic Netai Dhubuni Ghat.

The North East Crafts and Rural Development Organisation (NECARDO) has called for an urgent and comprehensive archaeological survey to uncover the secrets of this newly discovered site. The find was made by a team led by Binoy Bhattacharjee, Director of NECARDO.

The ghat, located near the former Dhubri fort of Parikshit Narayan, directly opposite the Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow and below the historic lighthouse steeple, holds immense potential for historical and cultural insights.

“The recent exploration has opened a new perspective on the legend of Netai-Dhubuni, which has long been considered largely mythical,” Bhattacharjee said, suggesting that the discovery could challenge and even reshape existing historical narratives.

Dhubri’s significance as a key river port linking the Bay of Bengal to the North East via the Brahmaputra is well established. However, this discovery provides a tangible connection to that past, indicating a bustling hub of trade and activity.

NECARDO’s research uncovered notable links within a one-kilometer radius of the two ghats, including Dhubir Char, historically inhabited by the Scheduled Caste Bin and Dhubi communities. Linguistic and demographic evidence, such as the prevalence of the “Dhubi” or “Dhubuni” surname among local families, raises intriguing possibilities of a direct lineage to the legendary Netai-Dhubuni.



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Adding to the historical tapestry is Kuntir Char, associated with the Mahabharata and once settled by the Bin community, though they are no longer present. The ghat is also believed to have served as the main entry point to the Koch Kingdom from the rest of India, with the Koch King maintaining a naval fleet here under the command of Pani Koch, highlighting the strategic importance of the location.

Given the site’s immense potential, NECARDO has formally requested a comprehensive archaeological survey and study of the ghat and surrounding areas to better understand its historical significance and the lives of the people who inhabited this riverine gateway.

As exploration continues, more secrets of Dhubri’s multifaceted history are expected to emerge along the banks of the Brahmaputra. The NECARDO team also drew attention to nearby historic sites such as Chandar Dinga and Pancharatna. The organisation emphasised that scientific research and public-private partnerships will be critical in converting these local myths into verifiable historical facts.

