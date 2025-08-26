Assam SEC announces BTC poll schedule for September 22, Model Code of Conduct in force

The Assam State Election Commission (SEC) has officially announced the schedule for the General Election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for 2025.

The notification comes following the publication of the final electoral rolls for all 40 General Council constituencies on August 13, 2025.

The SEC, entrusted by the Governor of Assam to supervise and conduct the elections under the Bodoland Territorial Council (Election) Rules, 2004, has issued the official notification for all 40 constituencies. Returning Officers have been instructed to immediately publish public notices of the election in accordance with the rules.

The key dates for the election are as follows: nominations can be filed until September 2, with scrutiny and publication of valid nominations on September 4. Candidates may withdraw by September 6, after which the final list of contesting candidates will be published.



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Polling is scheduled for September 22, with a provision for fresh polling, if required, on September 24. Counting of votes will commence at 8 a.m. on September 26, and the entire election process is expected to be completed by September 28. Polling hours have been fixed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The 40 BTC constituencies include Parbatjhora (ST), Guma (Open), Srirampur (Non-ST), Jamduar (ST), Soraibil (ST), Kachugaon (ST), Fakiragram (Non-ST), Dotma (ST), Banargaon (ST), Debargaon (ST), Baukhungri (ST), Salakati (ST), Chirang (ST), Chirang Duars (ST), Kajalgaon (ST), Nichima (ST), Sobaijhar (ST), Manas Serfang (ST), Thuribari (Open), Mathanguri (Open), Salbari (ST), Koklabari (ST), Dihira (Open), Mushalpur (ST), Baganpara (ST), Darrangajuli (ST), Nagrijuli (Non-ST), Goibari (ST), Suklai Serfang (ST), Goreswar (ST), Khwirwbari (ST), Bhergaon (ST), Nonwi Serfang (Non-ST), Khaling Duar (ST), Madwibari (Open), Horisinga (ST), Dwhwnsri (ST), Bhairabkunda (ST), Pasnwi Serfang (Non-ST), and Rowta (ST).

With the publication of the election notification, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect across the entire Bodoland Territorial Region, signaling the official start of the election process.