Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the upcoming Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati flyover will have a far reaching impact on Guwahati's overall landscape.

Speaking about the benefits of the upcoming flyover, CM Sarma said that the new stretch will be traffic free for the next 25 years including ample parking spaces below the flyover.

The chief minister has further mentioned that the new flyover will increase benefits for traders and ease movement of vehicles in multiple junctions.

The government has adopted a new technology for the construction of the flyover - tree transplantation in the construction of new flyovers. "With this very few trees will be affected and the city will not lose its green cover.", added CM Sarma.

Assam CM laid the foundation stone for the longest flyover in Guwahati on January 2.

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