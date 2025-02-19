The second day of the Budget Session in the Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed intense exchanges as the Congress Legislature Party pushed for an adjournment motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The opposition sought a discussion on the illegal coal mine accident that occurred nearly 40 days ago in Dima Hasao district. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia criticized the ruling party, questioning, “Why does the government panic at the mere mention of coal? We wanted to discuss Umrangso, but were not allowed. It is the ruling party that has violated discipline.”

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition also proposed an adjournment to discuss the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission’s report on the APSC scam. However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected all four proposals, leading to a brief 10-minute adjournment of the session amid protests from both sides.



Also read: Assam: Severe storm, heavy rainfall lash various parts of the state, cause massive disruption