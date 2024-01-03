Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a public meeting at Diyungbra JB Hagjer School playground in Dima Hasao today urged the young men and women of the region to apply for the recently announced state government jobs and take the benefit under the Hills tribe quota.

Addressing a public meet at Dima Hasao ahead of the upcoming council polls, CM Sarma urged people to vote in huge numbers.

On the government's slew of projects undertaken for the state's development, CM Sarma added, "Of all the projects undertaken by the government, we always think about Dima Hasao. We will initiate a budget of Rs 25 crore for the construction of roads to the interiors of Dima Hasao".

The chief minister also assured that those villages that are still deprived of power supply, will soon get to see the benefits of electricity.

With respected to the academic field, CM Sarma announced that a college will also be constructed for the benefit of the young lot of the region.

Also read : Assam government to include 1,000 new beneficiaries under Orunodoi scheme in Dima Hasao's Diyungbra constituency