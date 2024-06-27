US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller commended India's recent Lok Sabha elections as a landmark in global democracy during a press briefing on Wednesday, June 26 (local time). Miller described the elections as the "largest exercise of democracy in the history of the world" and praised it as an "extraordinary achievement."

Addressing queries about the US stance on the election outcome and allegations of external interference, Miller emphasized that the United States remains impartial regarding election results, emphasizing that such decisions are solely within the purview of the Indian electorate.

"I can't speak to the specific reports regarding alleged attempts to influence the elections from the US," Miller stated. "However, I can affirm that the US government has consistently celebrated India's elections, which demonstrated an unprecedented scale of democratic participation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term in office, forming a coalition with other parties, notably the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The election, spanning seven phases from April 19, concluded with vote counting on June 4, resulting in BJP winning 240 seats while the Congress Party made significant gains with 99 seats. The election also saw strong performances from other parties, collectively known as the INDIA bloc, challenging conventional electoral forecasts.

The Election Commission of India reported robust voter turnout and the peaceful conduct of elections across the country, reinforcing India's commitment to democratic processes amidst global attention and scrutiny.

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