Utpal Borpujari nominated to Board of Advisors of Indian Institute of Creative Skills

National Award-winning filmmaker and former journalist Utpal Borpujari has been nominated to the Board of Advisors of the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), India’s first industry-led creative incubator.

The institute is chaired by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookuty and operated by the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Borpujari joins a prestigious panel of industry experts, including Girish Kasaravalli, Rahul Rawail, Shonali Bose, Dia Mirza, Neeta Lulla, Sham Kaushal, Kausar Munir, and Ravi K Chandran, among others. He is also currently a member of the IIMC Society, the apex body of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.



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The IICS, supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Academy, aims to offer skill-based degree and certificate courses across fields such as sound design, costume and makeup, animation, digital content creation, media management, and more. The first campus will launch in Delhi, followed by nine others across India.

Calling it a "privilege and honour," Borpujari thanked Resul Pookuty for the nomination and encouraged youth, especially from the Northeast, to take advantage of the initiative designed to equip them for careers in the rapidly growing creative industry.

Admissions for select courses have already begun, and the institute promises hands-on training through direct engagement with mentors and live projects.