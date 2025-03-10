In a swift police operation, a stolen bike belonging to Uttarakhand rider Noni was recovered in Fakirganj, South Salmara Mankachar district.

The vehicle, which was stolen from a guest house in Sarusajai, was tracked down with the joint efforts of Basishta Police Station and Fakirganj Police at Prem Bazar in Fakirganj.

Following the recovery, two suspects were taken into custody by the police.

The accused are identified as Firoz Qazi, son of Afsar Kazi of Balatari village, and Ashraful Dewan, son of Abdul Jobbar of Basanipara village in Fakirganj were immediately transported to Guwahati overnight for further investigation.



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Authorities are now conducting further inquiries to determine the full extent of the theft and any possible connections to a larger criminal network.

The incident has raised concerns over vehicle thefts in the region.