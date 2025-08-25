'Venomous miya sympathiser': Assam minister targets Syeda Hameed over Bangladeshi remarks

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika criticised former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, calling her a "venomous Miya sympathiser" after she suggested Bangladeshis could live in India.

Hazarika highlighted Hameed's political connections, stating: "This venomous Miya sympathiser - Syeda Hameed has a long association with Cong and the family of @GauravGogoiAsm. In fact, when @INCAssam was in power, she & foreign diplomats were invited to webinars/seminars on 'Challenges for Muslims in Assam'."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned Hameed over her comments defending Bangladeshi migrants. "What is wrong in being Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are humans too, and the world is so big, they can live here (India), they are not depriving anyone of their rights," Hameed said in a video shared by Rijiju on the social media platform X.

Rijiju accused Hameed of "misleading in the name of humanity" and questioned why she would support illegal migrants. He highlighted the persecution of minority communities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, writing: "Why the minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus & Sikhs in Bangladesh and Pakistan are persecuted & tortured? Sayeda Hameed may be closest to Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, but shouldn't support illegal migrants. (s.i.c)"

The issue has gained national attention following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcements on demographic changes. During his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, Modi launched a 'High-Power Demography Mission', citing concerns over demographic shifts in border areas as a threat to national security.

Modi reiterated these concerns during a recent visit to Bihar, stating, "From the Red Fort, I have talked about the danger of infiltrators. Bihar is facing danger too. The increasing population of intruders in the country is a matter of concern."

The prime minister specifically targeted opposition parties, alleging that Congress and RJD want to redistribute rights from Bihar residents to illegal immigrants as part of vote bank politics. "We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar. We will not let illegal immigrants rob the rights of the Indians," Modi declared.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained a firm position against what he terms Bangladeshi infiltration, emphasising his government's zero-tolerance approach to demographic changes in the state.