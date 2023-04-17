Senior journalist Pushp Paul Singh who started the first news portal from Northeast passed away due to heart-related ailments on April 17.

P P Singh started his career in journalism with the Times of India in Tripura and was associated in the field of journalism for over 30 years.

The senior journalist also worked in Economic Times and BBC.

The media fraternity is mourning the death of the veteran journalist whose contribution in the field of journalism is immense, especially when it comes to covering issues of Northeast.

Singh was suffering from heart conditions for quite some time and breathed his last at around 1 am on April 17.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his condolences on the demise of the senior journalist. "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh, who was a well known face of media for 3 decades in the North East. I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers.Om Shanti!", tweeted CM Sarma.

Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh, who was a well known face of media for 3 decades in the North East.



I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers.



Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/KZgOAmIiSs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 17, 2023

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