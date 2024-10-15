Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya starting Wednesday.

The visit aims to strengthen ties and promote development in the region.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, Vice President Dhankhar will preside as the chief guest and lay the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong.

This initiative is expected to boost skill development and innovation in the state.

During his visit, the Vice President is also scheduled to tour the IT Park and Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

He will hold meetings with the Chief Minister and other senior officials to discuss various developmental issues and initiatives.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Travel and traffic guidelines issued ahead of Vice President's two-day visit to state

Ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to Meghalaya on October 16 and 17, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) issued directives for the general public.

The directive has been issued in order to ensure safe and smooth travel of the dignitary and convenience of the general public.

Authorities have directed people to avoid traveling in and around Shillong unless required or for emergency purposes.

Moreover, the STP also stated that "all types of heavy and medium motor vehicles including essential goods vehicles, gas cylinder vehicles, oil tankers, FCI trucks, local mini trucks, among others" will not be allowed to ply towards Shillong and Sohra on October 16 and 17 until Dhankar's departure.