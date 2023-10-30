The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is set to arrive in Guwahati today for a busy one-day visit, packed with significant engagements.

His itinerary includes a visit to Cotton University, where he will engage with students and faculty members. Joining him in this endeavor are Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

In the afternoon, the Vice President will grace the third convocation of Assam Royal Global University as the chief guest. This prestigious event will also be attended by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister, and the Education Minister, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Following the convocation, Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to meet with the Rajasthani community at a city hotel, fostering cultural connections and community bonds.

The Vice President's visit promises to be a momentous occasion, with a focus on education and community engagement. It underscores the importance of these facets in the nation's development and unity.



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