The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will visit Assam and Manipur on a one-day tour on May 03, 2023.

During his tour to these Northeastern states, he will visit three universities, according to the statement.

Dhankar's journey will begin with a stop at Dibrugarh University in Assam, where he will attend the university's 21st convocation ceremony.

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The occasion will be attended by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli. Dhankar would next travel to Manipur's capital, Imphal, to visit Dhanamanjuri University.

There, he will connect with university students and staff. The vice-president will end his journey in Imphal by visiting Manipur University.

From there, he will connect with faculty and scientists from several central institutions around the country.

Dhankar will be accompanied to the two programmes by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.